Bangladesh archery team wins bronze in Singapore

Bangladesh archery team finally won bronze medal in the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament stage-3 that concluded today (Saturday) in Singapore.



The Bangladesh archery team featuring Md. Sagor Islam, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ramkrishno Saha beat Australia by 5-4 set in the recurve men's team event to win the bronze medal.



The People's Republic of China won gold while India begged silver in this event.



The 15-member of Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home tomorrow (Sunday).