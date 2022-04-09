Another batting collapse late in the day, Tigers on the backfoot in Gqeberha Test

Sports

BSS
09 April, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 11:34 pm

Related News

Another batting collapse late in the day, Tigers on the backfoot in Gqeberha Test

Taijul claimed 6-135 to bowl South Africa out for 453 in the first innings but Bangladesh experienced a collapse to be reduced to 139-5 at stumps. The visitors, however, are now trailing by 314 runs.

BSS
09 April, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 11:34 pm
Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Bangladesh squandered the chance to dominate South Africa after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam rocked the hosts batting lineup on day two of the second and final Test at Port Elizabeth today. 

Taijul claimed 6-135 to bowl South Africa out for 453 in the first innings but Bangladesh experienced a collapse to be reduced to 139-5 at stumps. The visitors however are now trailing by 314 runs.

Bangladesh lost opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy who struck a century in the first Test for a duck in the first over. But Tamim Iqbal on his return counterattacked in style and put Bangladesh on top sharing 79-run with Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Fast bowler Wiaan Mulder then struck to remove Tamim for 47 and soon after Duanne Olivier got rid of Shanto for 33.

The dismissal of the duo triggered a collapse as Mulder ripped through the middle order.

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 30 with Yasir Ali on 8 before bails were drawn. 

Mulder snared 3-15 and Olivier snapped up 2-17.

Earlier, Taijul Islam recorded the fourth-best bowling by a Bangladeshi bowler against South Africa.

Pacer Shahadat Hossain Rajib bagged 6-27 in 2008 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, which remains the best bowling by a Bangladeshi bowler against South Africa. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique's 6-77 and Shakib Al Hasan's 6-99 remain the second and third-best bowling.

However, Taijul became the only second Bangladeshi bowler to claim a five-for or above on South African soil after Shakib Al Hasan.

Taijul's record-breaking bowling was complemented by fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed's 3-100 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished with 1-85.

Keshav Maharaj who led South African resistance on day two, was the top-scorer for the side with a career-best 84 off 95, hitting nine fours and three sixes. Captain Dean Elgar contributed 70, Keegan Petersen made 64 and Temba Bavuma added 67.

South Africa resumed the second day on 278-5 but lost the last recognised batter Kyle Verreynne just six overs after the start of the day.

The session started off with drama as Khaled threw the ball at Verreynne when the batter was inside the crease and things got heated for a while.

But soon after Khaled rattled his stump to dismiss him for 22 as South Africa were reduced to 300-6. Khaled roared in Verreynne's face after getting the wicket, to complicate the things further.

Bangladesh were sensing a chance to wrap up the South African innings quickly after Verreynne wicket but Maharaj resisted in a way that Bangladesh hardly imagined.

He got the support of overnight unbeaten batter Wiaan Mulder and together they added 80-run for the seventh wicket stand to keep Bangladesh at bay for large part of the morning session.

Just before the lunch, left-arm spinner, Taijul Islam gave Bangladesh a sigh of relief, getting rid of Mulder with a flighted delivery. Mulder hit three fours and one six for his 33 off 77.

Maharaj kept attacking Bangladeshi bowlers but Taijul completed his five-for, taking out him, with a delivery that spun sharply to break his stump.

But Simon Harmer came up with another resistance, which was also broken by Taijul before Miraz got rid of Lizaad Williams to bring an end to the South African innings.

Cricket

BD vs SA / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

10h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

12h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

12h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

12h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

14h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

14h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!