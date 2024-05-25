Mustafizur returns record 6-10 as Bangladesh restrict USA to 104

Mustafizur Rahman's miserly six-wicket haul helped Bangladesh restrict the USA to 104-9 in their 20 overs in the third T20I at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Saturday.

Mustafizur's six for 10 is now the best bowling figures by a Bangladeshi in T20Is. It was the left-arm seamer's second five-wicket haul.

USA were off to a rollicking start as Andries Gous (27 off 15) and Shayan Jahangir (18 off 20) added 46 in just five overs before Shakib Al Hasan snared the former back.

But Mustafizur's introduction halted USA's progress as he sent back Jahangir and Nitish Kumar. The hosts were 56-3 in the 10th over.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (1-32) redeemed himself after an expensive opening spell and Rishad Hossain (1-7) gave away just seven runs off four overs.

Mustafizur then returned at the death to claim his best T20 figures as the USA were kept to a below-par total.

Apart from the openers, only Corey Anderson (18) and Shadley van Schalkwyk (12) reached double figures.