Court orders arrest of Chandanaish upazila chairman candidate

A Chattogram court has ordered the immediate arrest of Jashim Uddin, a chairman candidate of Chandanish upazila polls, for defaulting on bank loan of Tk100 crore.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the Chattogram Money Loan Court issued the order as the candidate continued to participate in the election campaign despite a warrant being issued against him in a loan default case.

Confirming the matter, the court's bench assistant Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard that the candidate owes approximately Tk118 crore to two banks.

The court has issued three orders against Jashim in a case filed by one of the banks.

However, due to his participation in the election campaign, the court ordered the Officer-in-Charge of Chandnaish Police Station to arrest him immediately.

According to Padma Bank records, Jashim, also the owner of Jessica Trade International, obtained a loan of Tk60 crore from Padma Bank's Khatunganj branch in 2016, as working capital for a trading business.

Taken under the Cash Credit-Hypothecation category, the loan was to be repaid within a year after the business ended. These are also called collateral-based loans as hypothecation is the offering of an asset as collateral, or as backing for a debt.

However, the repayment has not been made even after nearly 8 years.

Although the bank had restructured the loan in 2022 with a full interest waiver, Jashim has still not paid the amount as per the conditions. Currently, the outstanding amount stands at Tk88 crore with interest, Padma Bank records state.

In exchange for this loan, the bank holds a commercial property in the Lal Dighi area of Chattogram city as collateral. The seven-storey building, Mahal Market, was bought by Jashim for Tk6 crore several years ago.

On 28 July, 2020, Padma Bank filed a loan case against Jashim due to non-repayment of the loan. Later on 29 January this year, the money loan court gave the verdict in the case where Jashim was asked to repay the loan with interest as he did not repay it even after restructuring. The case is now ongoing as a "Jari case."