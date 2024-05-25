Tanzid, Soumya help Bangladesh seal 10-wicket win over the USA after Mustafiz 6-for

Sports

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 12:05 am

Related News

Tanzid, Soumya help Bangladesh seal 10-wicket win over the USA after Mustafiz 6-for

This is Bangladesh's first 10-wicket victory in T20Is.

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 12:05 am
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh finally bagged a win against the USA. After already losing the series, Bangladesh sealed a 10-wicket victory in the third and final T20I at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Saturday. 

This is Bangladesh's first 10-wicket victory in T20Is.

Chasing a petty 105 runs, opening duo Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Soumya Sarkar remained unbeaten scoring 108 runs in only 11.4 overs to seal the consolation victory.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tanzid hit fifty, scoring 58 off 42 deliveries hitting five boundaries and three maximums. Soumya bagged 42 off 28 balls where he hit four boundaries and two maximums. 

Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman's miserly six-wicket haul helped Bangladesh restrict the USA to 104-9 in their 20 overs.

Mustafizur's six for 10 is now the best bowling figures by a Bangladeshi in T20Is. It was the left-arm seamer's second five-wicket haul.

USA were off to a rollicking start as Andries Gous (27 off 15) and Shayan Jahangir (18 off 20) added 46 in just five overs before Shakib Al Hasan snared the former back. 

But Mustafizur's introduction halted USA's progress as he sent back Jahangir and Nitish Kumar. The hosts were 56-3 in the 10th over.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (1-32) redeemed himself after an expensive opening spell and Rishad Hossain (1-7) gave away just seven runs off four overs.

Mustafizur then returned at the death to claim his best T20 figures as the USA were kept to a below-par total.

Apart from the openers, only Corey Anderson (18) and Shadley van Schalkwyk (12) reached double figures.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / USA Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

14h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

3h | Videos
What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

4h | Videos
Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

5h | Videos
Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

1h | Videos