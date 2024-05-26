Will bring Tarique back and execute sentence of Bangladesh court: PM Hasina

26 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 09:38 pm

She said discussions were held with the British government regarding Tarique’s extradition

A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: BSS
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: BSS

The government will bring BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman back to the country to execute the sentence of the Bangladesh court, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (26 May.

"We will bring him back from wherever he is residing and execute the sentence of the court," she said while exchanging greetings with the newly elected chairman, vice chairman, and members of Gopalganj's Kotalipara Upazila Parishad at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, said discussions were held with the British government regarding Tarique's extradition.

She described Tarique Zia as an accused in the "ten-truck arms case", convicted in the grenade attack case, and a notorious figure for corruption.

"Wherever he is, we will bring him back. We have already discussed with the British government to return this convicted fugitive to Bangladesh. We will bring him and execute the sentence," she reiterated.

Sheikh Hasina emphasised that the people of Bangladesh do not want to see militants and arsonists in power again.

"If the punishment of this black sheep can be executed, the people of this country will be freed from the hands of militancy and arson terrorists," she said, recalling the BNP-Jamaat arson terrorism in 2013, 2014, and 2023.

The prime minister reaffirmed her commitment to bringing back both Tarique and the convicted murderers of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who are absconding abroad. She emphasised that carrying out their sentences is essential for ensuring the peace and security of the people and continuing the country's economic progress.

"And we are working with that goal," she concluded.

