Anamul creates record on return to Test side

Anamul Haque Bijoy has returned to the Test team, replacing former captain Mominul Haque. This is Bijoy's first Test in nearly eight years and interestingly his last Test match was in Gros Islet as well against the West Indies. The gap between these two Tests is exactly seven years nine months and 11 days - the longest for any Bangladesh player between two Tests.

The previous record was held by former pacer Nazmul Hossain. After making his Test debut on 17 December, 2004, the pacer was dropped from the side. He returned to the team after exactly nine years.

Bijoy came into this Test match on the back of a stellar domestic one-day competition. His first-class records are commendable as well. He has scored 7479 runs in 105 matches at 45.32 in red-ball cricket.