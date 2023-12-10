Anamul out to bury ghosts of Nelson 2015, keen to be back with 'happy memories'

Anamul was part of Bangladesh's squad for the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. The right-hander picked up an injury while fielding against Scotland in Nelson and was eventually ruled out of the tournament.

A group of Bangladesh cricketers left for New Zealand ahead of the white-ball tour starting 17 December. Opening batter Anamul Haque, part of the contingent, said they will try to be back in the country with "happy memories".

Anamul was part of Bangladesh's squad for the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. The right-hander picked up an injury while fielding against Scotland in Nelson and was eventually ruled out of the tournament. 

This will be his first New Zealand tour since that incident. "I will try to play well if given an opportunity. It's good to be part of the team. I picked up an injury in 2015 there. This time we will try to come back with happy memories," Anamul told reporters before leaving the country. 

11 cricketers including Anamul and three members of the supporting staff headed to New Zealand on Sunday. Assistant coach Nic Pothas will join the team there.

The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz who were part of the Test team are leaving on Monday along with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. 

 

