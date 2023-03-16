Anamul ton highlight of 2nd day in DPL

Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy continued his rich vein of form in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as Abahani Limited sealed a 124-run victory against Brothers Union to make a winning start to the tournament at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Elsewhere Gazi Group Cricketers crushed Mohammedan Sporting Club by 128 runs at khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium Fatullah while Shinepukur Cricket Club recorded a four-wicket win over Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club at BKSP-3 ground.

Abahani vs Brothers

Bijoy who scored a record 1138 runs in the last DPL season struck 118 ball-123 with six fours and as many sixes as Abahani Limited racked up a gigantic 372-6, a total that was enough to seal the deal with ease as Brothers Union were held back to 248-6.

Brothers' decision to send Abahani to bat first backfired with Bijoy and Naim Sheikh providing the side, which secured most titles in the coveted league, a platform to savour.

They put on 157-run for the opening stand, which was broken with the dismissal of Naim Sheikh who hit 85 off 74.

Afif Hossain then continued the pace with 47 ball-65 while captain Mosaddek Hossain Saikat contributed with 46 off 27.

Jaker Ali Anik gave the finishing touch, making 26 off 11 with three sixes.

In reply, the Brothers' opener Mizanur Rahman hit 102 and Myshukur Rahman scored 73 which only reduced the margin of the victory as the other batters failed to stand tall against a disciplined Abahani bowling attack.

Ripon Mondol and Tanvir Islam snared two wickets apiece.

Mohammedan vs Gazi Group Cricketers

Despite being bolstered with some big names, Mohammedan, a traditional sports powerhouse of the country, continued their woes in DPL.

Riding on three half-centuries, Gazi Group Cricketers posted a mammoth 349-7 after being sent to bat first and Mohammedan never raised a prospect to hunt it down.

Gazi's Indian recruit Ravi Teja made a team-high 66 off 79,hitting three fours and two sixes. His knock was complemented by captain Akbar Ali's fluent 59 and Meherob Hasan's whirlwind 43 ball-62 not, an innings laced with eight fours and one six.

Opener Habibur Rahman Sohan once again showed his big-hitting capability, striking 22 ball-34 that set the platform up front for Gazi.

Fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed claimed three but conceded 75 runs in 10 overs while his fellow new ball bowler Abu Jayed Rahi returned figures of 2-64.

Rony Talukdar blasted 80 off 61 with a dozen of boundaries to give the side a rapid start but Mohammedan's middle order failed to come to terms. Senior player Mahmudullah Riyad's 57 ball-58 was noteworthy even though it was not enough to gun down such a huge total.

Mohammedan eventually were all out for 221 in 39.1 overs with Onik Islam, Anamul Haque and Husna Habib Mehedi snapping up two wickets apiece.

Shinepukur vs Rupganj Tigers

Captain Naeem Islam scored a serene 86 not out and Mominul Haque made a stubborn 65 as Rupganj Tigers compiled 216-6 after being asked to bat first.

Farhad Reza took 2-42 while Nabil Samad, Sangeeth Malindu Cooray and Hasan Murad picked up one wicket each.

Shinepukur overhauled the target with ease, reaching 217-6 in 46.2 overs, thanks to Sri Lankan recruit Sangeeth Malindu Corray's 56 and Aminul Islam Biplob's 50.

Fast bowler Mukidul Islam Mugdho had figures of 4-50 but that was not enough to prevent the side from losing the game.