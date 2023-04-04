Bijoy racks up third century in seven innings at DPL

After a stellar 2022 edition of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), top-order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy earned a national team recall. He smashed two half-centuries in six ODIs before getting dropped from the side again.

But the right-handed batter continued to amass runs in domestic cricket and notably, he has been the highest run-getter of the 2023 season of the DPL as well. On Tuesday, Bijoy notched up his third hundred in the tournament in his seventh innings for Prime Bank Cricket Club.

This time he was up against a pretty commendable Abahani Ltd bowling attack at BKSP-3. He forged a mammoth partnership with Mohammad Naim, adding 183 for the first wicket before the latter went back to the hut for 94.

Bijoy, who reached his fifty in a sedate manner, changed gears after that and his second fifty came off just 26 balls in a 99-ball century.

After reaching the milestone, Bijoy cut loose before getting dismissed for 153 off just 127 balls. He hit 15 fours and three maximums.

He already has 572 runs in seven innings at an average of 114 at the DPL 2023 and is the only batter among the top five run-scorers to have a strike-rate in excess of 100.

Last year, Bijoy scored 1138 runs at the DPL, the most by anyone in a List A tournament. He now needs 567 more runs in at least nine outings to break his own record.

In Tuesday's match, Prime Bank racked up a massive 141-run victory. Batting first, they scored 336 for six powered by Bijoy's hundred, fifties from Naim and Afif Hossain.

Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib's four-wicket haul helped Prime Bank wrap things up quickly.