Anamul replaces injured Shakib in Bangladesh World Cup squad

Sports

UNB
07 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 06:27 pm

Related News

Anamul replaces injured Shakib in Bangladesh World Cup squad

Bangladesh's captain, Shakib, has been ruled out of the event due to a finger injury sustained during Bangladesh’s eighth match in this Worlagainst Sri Lanka, a game they won by three wickets. Notably, Shakib managed to contribute a crucial fifty in that match.

UNB
07 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 06:27 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Right-arm top-order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy has received official approval as the replacement for the all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh's captain, Shakib, has been ruled out of the event due to a finger injury sustained during Bangladesh's eighth match in this Worlagainst Sri Lanka, a game they won by three wickets. Notably, Shakib managed to contribute a crucial fifty in that match.

Anamul, a seasoned player with 45 ODIs to his credit, has been called up to fill the void left by Shakib's unfortunate sidelining.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The inclusion of a replacement player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee, a step that has now been successfully completed, paving the way for Anamul to join the squad.

Anamul boasts an impressive record, with three centuries and five half-centuries in his 45 ODIs for Bangladesh. He also has registered 18 centuries and 35 half-centuries in List A cricket. His last international appearance was in September of this year against India in Colombo.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Anamul Haque Bijoy / ICC World Cup 2023 / Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

9h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

9h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

9h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

42m | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

6h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

6h | Tech Talk
The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

23h | TBS World