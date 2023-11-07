Anamul replaces injured Shakib in Bangladesh World Cup squad

Right-arm top-order batter Anamul Haque Bijoy has received official approval as the replacement for the all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh's captain, Shakib, has been ruled out of the event due to a finger injury sustained during Bangladesh's eighth match in this Worlagainst Sri Lanka, a game they won by three wickets. Notably, Shakib managed to contribute a crucial fifty in that match.

Anamul, a seasoned player with 45 ODIs to his credit, has been called up to fill the void left by Shakib's unfortunate sidelining.

The inclusion of a replacement player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee, a step that has now been successfully completed, paving the way for Anamul to join the squad.

Anamul boasts an impressive record, with three centuries and five half-centuries in his 45 ODIs for Bangladesh. He also has registered 18 centuries and 35 half-centuries in List A cricket. His last international appearance was in September of this year against India in Colombo.