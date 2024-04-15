Alonso banishes Leverkusen's unwanted 'Neverkusen' reputation

Sports

AFP
15 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 12:15 pm

Related News

Alonso banishes Leverkusen's unwanted 'Neverkusen' reputation

The German equivalent of "Neverkusen" is "Vizekusen", which translates to "the champions of second place".

AFP
15 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 12:15 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Alongside delivering a first league title to Bayer Leverkusen's success-starved fans, coach Xabi Alonso has well and truly banished the club's unwanted "Neverkusen" reputation for good.

Leverkusen were cast in the role of nearly men by finishing second on five occasions in the league, while losing three German Cup finals.

The German equivalent of "Neverkusen" is "Vizekusen", which translates to "the champions of second place".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With just two major trophies in their history, and none since 1993, some began to wonder if the club was cursed to endure eternal bridesmaid status.

Alonso however had other ideas, taking the club to a league title in his first full season in charge, with an historic treble still very much on the horizon for the unbeaten side.

- 'No-one will say it anymore' -
On the final day of the 1999-2000 season, Leverkusen needed just a point against Bavarian minnows Unterhaching, now in the third division, for their first Bundesliga title.

However, they lost 2-0 in a match remembered for Michael Ballack's calamitous own goal, allowing Bayern Munich to swoop in for another title after beating Werder Bremen.

Leverkusen's nadir came in 2002 when the club somehow emerged empty-handed despite being five points clear in the league with three games remaining, while also qualifying for the German Cup and Champions League finals.

German national team sporting director Rudi Voeller, who held the same position at Leverkusen for the best part of two decades having also played for and coached the club, credits Alonso for silencing the jibes.

"At the very least, nobody will say 'Vizekusen' anymore," Voeller told AFP subsidiary SID and other media on Thursday, revealing "it's something that really angered me over the years."

Voeller backed the club to continue on, particularly after Alonso turned down apparent interest from Liverpool and Bayern to stay in Leverkusen.

"Besides winning some titles, it could kick-start an era. Xabi Alonso will stay as coach, we'll hang onto most players and we'll be in the Champions League."

Sitting at 34,000 members at the start of the season, Leverkusen cracked the 54,000 mark for the first time in April.

German fans have joked that Alonso's winning pedigree is so strong it broke the Leverkusen curse. More than a few have said the famously trophyless Harry Kane had the opposite impact at Bayern, breaking their 11-year title run.

It is true that few players have won as much as Alonso. Whether at club or international level, success followed the Basque everywhere he went.

Alonso won league titles in Germany and Spain, the Champions League with Liverpool and Real Madrid along with several domestic cups.

With Spain, Alonso won two European titles either side of lifting the World Cup in 2010.

"I heard a fair bit about 'Neverkusen' and 'Vizekusen' when I got here," said Alonso on Friday, adding it would be a "huge honour" to finally break the curse.

Football

Xabi Alonso / Bayer Leverkusen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

4h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

19h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

1h | Videos
How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

21h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

22h | Videos
The world's strange income taxes

The world's strange income taxes

6h | Videos