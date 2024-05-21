Leverkusen's Wirtz named Bundesliga Player of the Season

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has been voted Player of the Season in the Bundesliga, the German League said on Monday, after the midfielder helped his club in winning their first league title.

Leverkusen are the first team to complete a Bundesliga season unbeaten, and are still undefeated across all competitions this season, a run of 51 matches. Wirtz has contributed 18 goals in 47 games.

Wirtz came off the bench to score a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Werder Bremen in April which clinched the Bundesliga title with five games to spare and Leverkusen still have the Europa League and German Cup finals to come.

The 21-year-old's performances brought him three Player of the Month awards this season. He has also been named in Germany's preliminary squad for Euro 2024. He scored the only goal in Germany's 1-0 win over France in a friendly in March.

The award is decided by votes from fans (40%), clubs (30%) and experts (30%).