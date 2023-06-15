Afghanistan bundled out for 146, Bangladesh to bat again

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 03:18 pm

Afghanistan bundled out for 146, Bangladesh to bat again

There was a chance to enforce follow-on as the visitors trail by 236 runs.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Afghanistan lasted only two overs after tea and were bundled out for 146 runs. There was a chance to enforce follow-on as the visitors trail by 236 runs.

But the Bangladesh skipper decided to bat again. 

Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared the last two wickets keeping Ebadot on four-for. 

2:40 pm

Bangladesh are firmly in the driver's seat at tea of Day 2 in the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The visitors are eight down accumulating 144 runs on the board, still needing 39 runs to avoid the follow-on. 

Bangladesh bowlers picked up five Afghan wickets in the second session. Ebadot Hossain was the pick of the bowlers, picking up two more wickets. His bowling figure now stands at 10-1-47-4. 

Shoriful Islam has bagged a brace and the spinner duo - Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam - picked up a wicket each. 

Afghanistan lost a wicket soon after lunch. Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai then built a 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket which gave the visitors some sort of comfort. 

But, both the batters departed in the span of three deliveries and Afghanistan completely lost their way. 

They lost two more wickets before tea and Karim Janat is now fighting with the tailenders. 

