Rishad says he wants to be the 'highest wicket-taker' in T20 World Cup

Sports

BSS
27 May, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 10:59 pm

"As a bowler, of course, I want to see my name as the highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup," Rishad said in a video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today.

BSS
27 May, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 10:59 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh legspinner Rishad Hossain wants to see his name as the top wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup even though his side has been experiencing a torrid time following a series defeat to the United States of America (USA). 

"As a bowler, of course, I want to see my name as the highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup," Rishad said in a video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today.

"As an all-rounder also I want to see myself at a top level."

The upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins on 2 June, will be Rishad's first big tournament after a successful debut.

In a country where legspinners hardly thrive for long periods, Rishad has already showcased his talent to be the big thing.

Also, his batting is a plus point for the country as he has the ability to play big shots at the death overs. 

The 21-year-old, so far, has claimed 15 wickets in 17 T20 Internationals at an economy rate of slightly above seven.

After playing just seven T20i innings, he had already hit a half-century and possessed a strike rate of over 135, which is eye-popping given the other players' strike rates. 

Rishad, however, said that he has the self-belief that enables him to hit big sixes at will. 

"Every batter wants to hit big shots and I'm no exception. It is imperative to have faith in yourself to hit sixes. I just try my best, I don't do anything special. I don't look at the bowler or anything else, I just take it ball by ball."

