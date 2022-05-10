85 sports personalities to get 'National Sports Award' tomorrow

Sports

BSS
10 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

85 sports personalities to get 'National Sports Award' tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present virtually and distribute the awards as the chief guest.

BSS
10 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
85 sports personalities to get &#039;National Sports Award&#039; tomorrow

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has nominated 85 sportsmen/organisers to give the prestigious 'National Sports Award' in recognition of their glorious contribution to the country's sports.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel disclosed the details at a press conference held today (Tuesday) in the conference room of the National Sports Council in the city.

The 'National Sports Award' will be handed over to the prominent players and sports organisers, nominated for the National Sports Awards from 2013 to 2020, tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, a Youth and Sports Ministry release said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present virtually and distribute the awards as the chief guest.

Each of the awardees will receive an 18-carat gold medal weighing 25 grams, a cheque of Taka one lakh, and a certificate.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin and high officials of the Youth and Sports Ministry were also present at the press conference.

Others

National Award / MInistry of Youth & Sports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

4h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

37m | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

8h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

20h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021