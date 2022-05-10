85 sports personalities to get 'National Sports Award' tomorrow

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has nominated 85 sportsmen/organisers to give the prestigious 'National Sports Award' in recognition of their glorious contribution to the country's sports.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel disclosed the details at a press conference held today (Tuesday) in the conference room of the National Sports Council in the city.

The 'National Sports Award' will be handed over to the prominent players and sports organisers, nominated for the National Sports Awards from 2013 to 2020, tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, a Youth and Sports Ministry release said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present virtually and distribute the awards as the chief guest.

Each of the awardees will receive an 18-carat gold medal weighing 25 grams, a cheque of Taka one lakh, and a certificate.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin and high officials of the Youth and Sports Ministry were also present at the press conference.