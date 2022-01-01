CCS Volunteer receives Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award

Corporates

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 12:50 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

CCS Volunteer (CCS Shecchasebi), the volunteer platform of Conscious Consumer Society (CCS) has won the "Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020" for their voluntary activities during Covid-19 pandemic in the country. 

CCS Volunteer, formerly known as "Coronai Volunteer", was among the 182 persons and organisations that received the award at the concluding ceremony of the year-long programmes under the Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020 held at the Osmani Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday (30 December), read a press release.

The awardees were selected out of 40 lakh contestants from 89 countries worldwide.

Md Ashraful Islam, Moulvibazar district coordinator of CCS Volunteer participated in the competition on behalf of the CCS Volunteer.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh introduced the award under the umbrella of the Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020 to recognize the indomitable spirit shown by the young volunteers across the globe in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Md Abdul Hamid joined the event as chief guest from Bangabhaban virtually.

The event was presided over by the state Minister of Youth and Sports Ministry Md Zahid Ahsan Rasel. 

Foreign Minister Ak Abdul Momen, secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ambassador, Hissein Ibrahim Taha, Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment of the Government of the Republic of Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof, head of the Federal Agency for the Youth Affairs of the Russian Federation, Ksenia Razuvaeva, Minister of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, Timur Suleymanov, President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Taha Ayhan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Youth and Sports, Abdullah Al Islam Jakob and Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Md. Akhter Hossain attended the event as special guests.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, CCS mobilized around 11,000 volunteers under the banner of Coronai Seswasebi in 63 districts and 345 upazilas across the country. At the end of the first wave of Covid-19 by December 2020, CCS renamed the platform as CCS Seswasebi to continue voluntary activities.

During the lockdown, around 14,000 families were provided food aid. Besides, CCS provided cash assistance to around 2000 students in seven universities. A total of 100 poor students in Islamic university Kushtia were given scholarships worth Tk2000 each month.

