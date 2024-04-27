Salt industry thrives in heatwave

The salt industry is experiencing a surge in production in the ongoing heatwave. The scorching temperatures are accelerating salt extraction from fields, raising hopes for a record production in the current season.

While the initial stages of the season saw lower production than anticipated due to adverse weather conditions, nearly 84% of the revised production target has already been achieved with only 18 days remaining in the cultivation period.

"The demand for salt has increased this season due to the rise in industrial establishments. This has led to an adjustment in the production target," Sarwar Hossain, head (additional in-charge) of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation's (BSCIC) Salt Cell, told TBS.

"Favourable weather conditions have fuelled optimism within the industry. We are hopeful of not only meeting the target but also exceeding all previous records and achieving the highest-ever salt production this year," he added.

According to BSCIC data, a total of 40,695 farmers cultivated salt on 68,357 acres of land this season. The revised production target for the current season has been set at 25.28 lakh metric tonnes, which aligns with the country's internal demand.

As of 25 April, the country's total salt production stood at 21.18 lakh metric tonnes. This compares with 18.39 lakh tonnes produced on the same day in 2023, representing a significant increase of 9.8%.

Salt industry poised for record production

Industry insiders are optimistic about surpassing last season's record-breaking production of 22.30 lakh metric tonnes of salt from 66,420 acres of land.

Salt production and harvest typically occur between November and May.

While normally taking around 14 days to mature for harvesting, salt can be ready in just 4-9 days during the summer months, depending on the temperature.

However, the ongoing heatwave has created ideal conditions for salt cultivation, allowing farmers to harvest in as little as 2-3 days.

Cox's Bazar, the heart of the country's salt production, has seen cultivation on over 58,500 acres of land this season.

Nur Kader, a salt farmer cultivating six acres of land in Ujantiya in Pekua upazila of Cox's Bazar, said, "The hot weather allows us to harvest salt in just two to three days. This year, we have been able to cultivate a larger quantity of salt with better quality."

Bangladesh Salt Mill Owners' Association President Nurul Kabir also attributed the boom in salt production to favourable weather conditions.

"Sunlight, heat, and air are all essential for salt cultivation and the weather this time around is perfect, which is why production is going so well," he said.

BSCIC Cox's Bazar Salt Industry's Development Office Deputy General Manager Zafor Iqbal Bhuiyan told TBS, "Salt production fell short of the target at the beginning of the season and we were worried. The government even authorised imports this season due to potential shortages. However, the current weather conditions are very promising, and there is a strong possibility of exceeding domestic demand."

Reducing salt waste and processing losses

Salt farmers in Bangladesh seasonally harvest around 300 maunds of salt per acre. Including the costs of polythene sheets and hired labour, the expenses go up to Tk93,000 per acre.

Due to the increasing production costs, some farmers have resorted to harvesting premature salt in recent years, driven by the desire to maximise profits. This practice leads to a decline in salt quality.

Salt refinery owners report that normal processing losses in ordinary mills typically range from 5% to 10%. However, salt harvested prematurely results in processing losses of 20% to 30% at refineries.

The trend of harvesting premature salt is particularly prevalent during January and February when salt demand is high but production is low. During these months, raw salt can fetch a higher price, ranging from Tk500 to Tk650 per maund.

In contrast, during the peak season, mill owners purchase raw salt for around Tk320 per maund. Last year during this time, the price was Tk420 per maund.

Despite these challenges, Nurul Kabir, president of the Bangladesh Salt Mill Owners' Association, is optimistic that the quality of salt will improve due to the favourable weather conditions, with good sunshine and air circulation.

Sarwar Hossain, at the Salt Cell of BSCIC, acknowledged the increase in processing losses over the past few years.

He said that training programmes are being implemented to educate farmers about the negative consequences of harvesting premature salt. Additionally, he expects the processing loss rate to further decline due to the favourable weather conditions this year.