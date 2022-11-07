A tribute to the revolutionary: 'Birkonna Pritilata' to hit theatres 18 November

"Birkonna Pritilata," a government grant recipient movie based on the life of revolutionary Pritilata Waddedar, is set to hit the theatres on 18 November.

Popular actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha played the role of Pritilata, one of the leaders and the first female martyr of the anti-British movement, in this film, based on the novel "Bhalobasha Pritilata" by novelist Selina Hossain.

Team Birkonna Pritilata held a special campaign event at Eden College in Dhaka Sunday in memory of the revolutionary as she was a student of the historic educational institution.

Actors of the movie, Tisha and Manoj Pramanik, joined the event alongside its director Pradip Ghosh and music director Bappa Mazumder.

Veteran journalist Abed Khan joined the event as the chief guest. Advocate Rana Dasgupta, a family member of the revolutionary, and educationist AN Rasheda were also present.

Tisha said: "This is my first visit to the stunning and historic Eden College. Also, this is the first time I have appeared in front of such a large crowd after the Covid-19 pandemic. I hope everyone watches Birkonna Pritilata, which is a story of inspiration for all women."

Pradip said the shooting of the film was finished a long time ago and it is now ready for its November 18 release. "We want students to watch the movie more because of its historical aesthetics. We are talking with the halls so that we can offer tickets for students at a discounted rate."

In the evening, the film's song "Poradhinotar Shringkhawl" was released on the Facebook page of the film and YouTube channel Charuprangon. The song is written by Pradip and voiced, tuned and composed by Bappa.

Pritilata was born in a middle-class Vaidya Brahmin family on May 5, 1911, in Dhalghat village in Patiya upazila of Chattogram. In 1929, she got admitted to Eden College before joining the Independence Movement of the Indian Subcontinent in 1932 to liberate the region from British colonial rule.

Regarded as "Bengal's first woman martyr," she ended her life by consuming potassium cyanide on September 24, 1932, at the age of 21.

