Prachyanat to present Aagunjatra on stage

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 11:07 am

The play is an adaptation of 'Seven Steps Around the Fire' written by Indian playwright Mahesh Dattani. Photo: Courtesy
The play is an adaptation of 'Seven Steps Around the Fire' written by Indian playwright Mahesh Dattani. Photo: Courtesy

'Aagunjatra' will be staged at Mahila Samiti auditorium of the capital today and tomorrow, 10 and 11 February, at 7 PM. 

Translated by Shahidul Mamun and directed by Azad Abul Kalam, the play is an adaptation of 'Seven Steps Around the Fire' written by Indian playwright Mahesh Dattani. 

This is Prachyanat's 41st production. The cast of actors include Shahed Ali, Kazi Toufiqul Islam Emon, Chetna Rahman Bhasha, Sharmin Akter Shormi, Pradyut Kumar Ghosh, Md Abdur Rahim Khan, Rocky Khan, Tanji Kun, Md Shawkat Hossain, Diana Marlin, Faisal Sadi, Ahmed Saki, AKM Itmam, Tamal, Rana Naved, and Uchhas Talukder. 

Md Saiful Islam will direct the stage and lighting. The music is composed by Rahul Ananda. The choreography was done by Snata Shahreen. Afsan Anwar designed the costumes. 

