IFIC Bank collaborates in Sufiaful Mancha Dwarodghatan Utsab-2023

Corporates

Press Release
13 January, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 12:54 am

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The five-day Sufiaful Mancha Dwarodghatan Utsab-2023 started Wednesday (11 January) at Golaidanga in Manikganj district in collaboration with IFIC Bank under the initiative of Bangladesh Village Theatre.

Bangladesh Village Theatre officially launched Shatamanch project by inaugurating 'Sufiaful Manch' established at Taslima Jalal Manchbari, reads a press release.

The stage is named after Sufiaful, president of the theatre troupe Bunan.

'Sufiaful Manch' was inaugurated by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni as the chief guest of the programme.

Folk singer and Member of Parliament Mumtaz Begum was present as a special guest at this event.

IFIC has always played a leading role in various cultural activities and initiatives.

IFIC Bank authorities have expressed their interest to be involved in initiatives related to the rural culture of Bangladesh in the future.

Thespian singer Shimul Yousuf performed music on the opening day of this five-day long cultural festival. The festival is featuring play, jari gaan, pala, gazir gaan, baithaki gaan, bichar gaan and others.

