Surviving Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

Splash

Reuters
20 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 12:08 pm

Related News

Surviving Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

Reuters
20 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 12:08 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two living members of The Beatles, have reunited for a cover of their 1970 hit "Let It Be" on country singer Dolly Parton's coming rock album.

Parton released the single on Friday ahead of the November debut of her album "Rockstar." McCartney sang and played the piano while Starr played the drums on the recording.

Two other music luminaries joined the collaboration, Parton said. Peter Frampton played guitar and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac did percussion.

"I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?" Parton wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The "Rockstar" album was inspired by Parton's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. It will include nine original songs and 21 covers with an all-star list of collaborators, including Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett and Chris Stapleton.

Let It Be / Beatles / Dolly Parton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country