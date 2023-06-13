Paul McCartney says AI has created the 'Last Beatles Record'

13 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
13 June, 2023, 03:20 pm

Sir Paul McCartney. Photo: Collected
Sir Paul McCartney. Photo: Collected

British singer-songwriter Sir Paul McCartney has said he employed AI to help create a song which will be "the final Beatles record."

The former Beatles member told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the technology had been used to "extricate" John Lennon's voice from an old demo so he could complete the song, reports BBC. 

Sir Paul didn't reveal the name of the song but it is likely to be a 1978 Lennon composition called Now And Then, as per media reports. 

When the Beatles were creating their career-spanning Anthology series in 1995, it had already been discussed as a potential "reunion song" for them.

The demo had been given to Sir Paul by Yoko Ono, John Lennon's widow, a year earlier. It was one of several songs Lennon had recorded on a tape titled "For Paul" just before he passed away in 1980.

Beatles was formed in the 1960s and became a worldwide sensation for changing the course of pop music forever. The band members included George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr.

With the release of three anthologies (collections) in the mid-1990s, the Beatles remain one of the best-selling musical groups of all time.

 

