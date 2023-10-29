Beatles to release 'final' song with Lennon's voice

Splash

Reuters
29 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 11:09 am

Related News

Beatles to release 'final' song with Lennon's voice

Reuters
29 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 11:09 am
Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of &quot;The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles&quot;, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Fans of the Beatles might just twist and shout in joy.

A new Beatles song will be released next week, featuring the voice of late member John Lennon and developed using artificial intelligence, record company Universal Music Group (UMG.AS) said on Thursday.

Called "Now and Then," the song - billed as the last Beatles song - also features parts recorded by surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as well as the late George Harrison.

"There it was, John's voice, crystal clear," McCartney said in a statement. "It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording.

"In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing."

"Now and Then" dates back to the late 1970s when Lennon recorded a home demo in New York City, where he was murdered in 1980. The Beatles broke up in 1970. Harrison died of cancer in 2001.

Years after his death, Lennon's widow Yoko Ono handed a set of recordings including "Now and Then" to the other Beatles, who added their own parts to it. But technological limitations meant Lennon's vocals and piano could not be separated to produce the clear mix required to finish the song.

The idea to revive the tune followed Peter Jackson's 2021 documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back," which had managed to isolate instruments and vocals using AI.

The same technology was applied to "Now and Then," which was then completed by McCartney and Starr, Universal said. It will release worldwide at 1400 GMT on Nov. 2.

"It was the closest we'll ever come to having him back in the room, so it was very emotional for all of us," Starr said, referring to Lennon. "It was like John was there, you know. It's far out."

Now and Then / Beatles / Beatles AI record

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

2h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

1h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

16h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

18h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

1d | TBS Markets