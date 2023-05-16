SRK starrer ‘Don 3’ confirmed, Farhan Akhtar is writing the script

The script for 'Don 3' is being written. One of the most eagerly awaited movies is the Farhan Akhtar-directed movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani revealed that Don 3's script, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, is currently being finished by Farhan Akhtar.

'Don' (1978), directed by Amitabh Bachchan, was given a successful remake starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others by Sidhwani and Akhtar.

Shah Rukh Khan's remake of Don was released in 2006. In 2011, a sequel to the movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra reprising their roles was released. Fans have been anticipating a third installment ever since.

As of right now, nothing is known about the movie's plot or cast other than Shah Rukh Khan serving as the franchise's face.

Pathaan was the actor's most recent film. He will also appear in Dunki and Jawan.