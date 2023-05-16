SRK starrer ‘Don 3’ confirmed, Farhan Akhtar is writing the script

Splash

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 11:26 am

Related News

SRK starrer ‘Don 3’ confirmed, Farhan Akhtar is writing the script

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 11:26 am
Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected

The script for 'Don 3' is being written. One of the most eagerly awaited movies is the Farhan Akhtar-directed movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani revealed that Don 3's script, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, is currently being finished by Farhan Akhtar.

'Don' (1978), directed by Amitabh Bachchan, was given a successful remake starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others by Sidhwani and Akhtar.

Shah Rukh Khan's remake of Don was released in 2006. In 2011, a sequel to the movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra reprising their roles was released. Fans have been anticipating a third installment ever since.

As of right now, nothing is known about the movie's plot or cast other than Shah Rukh Khan serving as the franchise's face. 

Pathaan was the actor's most recent film. He will also appear in Dunki and Jawan.

 

SRK / Shah Rukh Khan / ‘Don 3’ / Farhan Akhter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

Now | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

1h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

2h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

17h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

20h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

22h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone