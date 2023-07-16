Shanaya Kapoor to make her South debut with Mohanlal’s Vrushabha

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, will make her film debut with Vrushabha. The Telugu-Malayalam film will feature actor Mohanlal in the lead role. Salma Agha's daughter Zahrah S Khan as well as Roshann Meka will also be seen in the film.

The 'epic action entertainer will be directed by Nanda Kishore. It will go to floors later in July. Though a bilingual film, Vrushabha will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. It has been produced by AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a few photos. He captioned the post, "Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan to Star in Mohanlal's Pan-India Film 'Vrushabha'... #ShanayaKapoor [daughter of #SanjayKapoor] and #ZahrahSKhan [daughter of #SalmaAgha] to star opposite #RoshannMeka [who has acted in several #Telugu films] in PAN-#India film #Vrushabha… Stars #Mohanlal in the central role."

He also added, "Directed by #NandaKishore, the film - an epic action-entertainer transcending generations - goes on floors later this month. A #Telugu - #Malayalam bilingual, #Vrushabha will release simultaneously in #Malayalam, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Hindi. Produced by [AVS Studios] Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, [First Step Movies] Shyam Sunder, [Balaji Telefilms] Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and [Connekkt Media] Varun Mathur. @Mohanlal."

As quoted by India Today, Shanaya Kapoor said in a statement, "I am highly excited about facing the camera and begin shooting, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all the big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale."

She also added, "It's the kind of role any young actor would be excited about, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one's career. It's a dream come true. And with Mohanlal Sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful."

Shanaya will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited.