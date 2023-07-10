Sara Ali Khan: There's mental success when my mother, brother like my work

Sara Ali Khan has also said that she was very scared before the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as she was returning to silver screen after very long time.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

There are three levels of success for Sara Ali Khan: perceptional, mental and internal. The actor says her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke helped her tick all of them.

The romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, also starring Vicky Kaushal, recently completed 30 days in theatres and has crossed ₹80 crore at the domestic box office.

While money and appreciation of work by the family are important, Sara said, knowing she gave the role her 100 per cent is the ultimate success. "For me, there are three levels of success. There's perceptional success. Vicky, Dino sir and I said, (when) the film will make ₹50 crore, we'll be publicly successful. Right now, touchwood, we are touching ₹85 crore.

"Then there's mental success when my mother and my brother like my work. I'm proud of my work. Finally, there's really internal success which comes the day you know you have given your 100 per cent. Being able to give your 100 per cent every day is the only kind of success that's not fickle," the 27-year-old actor told PTI. Asked if her latest film helped her achieve all three levels of success, she replied: "Yes, for sure."

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit theatres on June 2. Set in Indore, the film follows a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a 'divorce'. The actor said she is "relieved" with the success of the film, which marks her first theatrical release since 2020's Love Aaj Kal. Her last three films Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re and Gaslight premiered directly on streamers.

"I was coming back to the big screen after a really long time... I was so scared. People used to say they don't know what will happen. It was the regular Friday anxiety but I'm so happy and so relieved."

At a time when the viewers are "emotionally very intelligent", Sara said a film that is honest will strike a chord with anybody. "There was a simplicity to the film. It's not like there are five twists and turns and you're asking me what the biggest expense was. It's a simple story. Being Somya with Vicky as Kapil under Laxman sir's guidance was the most special for me," she said.

Sarah Ali Khan / Bollywood actress

