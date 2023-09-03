Sharmila Tagore returns to Bengali cinema after 14 years in Suman Gosh’s 'Puratawn'

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 12:36 pm

Sharmila Tagore. Photo: Collected
Sharmila Tagore. Photo: Collected

Renowned Indian actress Sharmila Tagore is set to make a comeback in Bengali cinema after a hiatus of 14 years. She will be appearing in Suman Ghosh's upcoming film 'Puratawn,' where she shares the screen with Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta, playing a married couple.

Sharmila Tagore recently ventured into the world of OTT platforms with the film 'Gulmohar.' Now, she is eagerly awaited to rejoin the Bengali film industry. Her last Bengali film was 'Antaheen,' directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, reports Times of India.

The storyline of 'Puratawn' centres around the dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship.

Sharmila Tagore, who was a star in the '70s and '80s, has made fewer appearances on the silver screen in recent times. With an illustrious career, she has left a mark with blockbuster movies like "Aradhana," "Amar Prem," and "Chupke Chupke." Despite her reduced presence in mainstream cinema, her influence in the industry remains significant.

 

Sharmila Tagore / Bollywood actress / Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore

