Shahrukh Khan shares the teaser of his new film Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan put an end to all speculations as he dropped a one-minute thirty second teaser for his upcoming Atlee film Jawan on Friday.

The teaser confirms the film's title and also gives fans a first look at Shah Rukh's new look for the much-anticipated film.

The teaser opens with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then see Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme plays in the background.

Shah Rukh shared the teaser on Instagram on Friday afternoon, writing, "An action-packed 2023!!- Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Shah Rukh had been rumoured to be working with Atlee for a few months now. However, neither the actor or the director had commented on it.

The movie is scheduled to release on 2 June, 2023.