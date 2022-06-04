Shahrukh Khan shares the teaser of his new film Jawan

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 June, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 12:53 pm

Related News

Shahrukh Khan shares the teaser of his new film Jawan

Hindustan Times
04 June, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 12:53 pm
Shahrukh Khan shares the teaser of his new film Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan put an end to all speculations as he dropped a one-minute thirty second teaser for his upcoming Atlee film Jawan on Friday.

The teaser confirms the film's title and also gives fans a first look at Shah Rukh's new look for the much-anticipated film. 

The teaser opens with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then see Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme plays in the background.

Shah Rukh shared the teaser on Instagram on Friday afternoon, writing, "An action-packed 2023!!- Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Shah Rukh had been rumoured to be working with Atlee for a few months now. However, neither the actor or the director had commented on it.

The movie is scheduled to release on 2 June, 2023.

Shahrukh Khan / SRK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

2h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

3h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

2h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

5h | Videos
Indian woman to marry herself

Indian woman to marry herself

5h | Videos
Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%