Is Shah Rukh Khan coming to Dhaka? 

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 06:31 pm

Shah Rukh had arrived in Dhaka for the first time in 2010 for a concert. He was accompanied by Rani Mukherjee and Arjun Rampal, among others.

Shapan Chowdhury is an event management king. 

He and his event management firm Antar Showbiz was widely credited for bringing Shah Rukh Khan to Bangladesh 14 years ago. 

Now, he is plotting a reception for the mega star's return. 

The Business Standard

But for now, Shapan is more focused on his next movie, "Operation Jackpot".

Shapan, who has also brought Adnan Sami and others to the country, alongside holding one of the first drone shows in Bangladesh, tells The Business Standard that his upcoming movie is where he gets to demonstrate what he loves most: tackling challenges.

"I am busy promoting my movie now," he says. 

"I want to bring Shah Rukh Khan, yes. I am planning it. But for now, I am focused on my movie." 

Asked if there is a tentative date to when Shah Rukh Khan could arrive in Dhaka, he said, "I haven't finalised anything. I want to bring him back, yes. I brought him once before, so I can do it again," he says confidently. 

Earlier today, social media came alive with news of Shah Rukh coming to Dhaka. A lot of people speculated whether it was real or just a scam like the one that happened with Charlie Puth.

For now though, Shapan says he isn't doing anything to that end. 

"Let me wrap up my movie. I shot a scene with 70-80 people just a few days ago. It was full of action, different shots," he says. 

He laughs at how many people have asked him about the Shah Rukh Khan issue. 

"I said it during an interview while promoting my new movie. I was asked whether I wanted to and I said yes," he says with a laugh. 

Shah Rukh had arrived in Dhaka for the first time in 2010 for a concert. He was accompanied by Rani Mukherjee and Arjun Rampal, among others.

