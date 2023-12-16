Shah Rukh Khan tops UK's Top 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list

Shah Rukh Khan added yet another feather to his cap as he became the number 1 star on the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World. The official list was unveiled on Friday.

Following him, Alia Bhatt bagged the second spot, while Priyanka Chopra was in the third spot.

Diljit Dosanjh and Ranbir Kapoor are also among the top celebs. The list was published by the UK's weekly Eastern Eye.

An excerpt from the list mentioned about Shah Rukh, "Khan will become the first leading man from the modern era to have three huge Bollywood blockbuster hits in a calendar year. By drawing big audiences back into cinema halls with global juggernauts, the actor gave a movie industry that has been in deep decline a much-needed boost and had a transformative effect."

"The history-making superstar eclipsed everyone else with his brilliance and reminded global audiences what escapist Bollywood cinema is capable of," it added.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, the film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film will be released on 21 December.

The list is said to be based on top celebrities and their contributions towards work, shattering boundaries and being an inspiration over the years. It is also said to include a public opinion as readers can nominate their favourite celebrity via social media for the list.

Following Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt is in the second spot for her work in Bollywood and Hollywood. She made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of The Stone. Priyanka Chopra secured third place for her big projects--Citadel and Love Again, 'humanitarian work and lighting up the red carpet at international events.'

Singer, actor Diljit Dosanjh came in fourth place for his work in movies and international music collaborations. Diljit's last collaboration was with Sia. He also gained major recognition for his performance at the Coachella festival. Ranbir Kapoor was in sixth place.