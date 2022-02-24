Shah Rukh brings back his Don avatar, fuels hype for Pathan with new video

24 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 11:44 am

Shah Rukh brings back his Don avatar, fuels hype for Pathan with new video

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new commercial for a beverage brand and it shows him pulling off some high power stunts

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is back in the action hero avatar. However, not in the manner that his fans were expecting. Ahead of his upcoming film Pathan, which will be an action film as well, Shah Rukh has shared a video on his social media accounts.

The video is an advertisement for a beverage brand and shows Shah Rukh fighting baddies atop a train and then inside the said train. It begins with Shah Rukh in a movie theatre, watching his own film. It then transitions to the movie as Shah Rukh, in his long hair and dark suit, beats up some goons.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram, "Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan (You must know my name. I am not soft, but a storm)."

Shah Rukh's fans were excited to watch the video. "Missed you so much," wrote one. "Sir ab Pathan bhi announce kardijiye please. Khan saab (Sir please announce Pathan now)," wrote another. "Can't wait to see you on the big screen," read another comment.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 directorial, Zero. The film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as well but failed to make an impact at the box office. Shah Rukh has not announced his next film since.

He has still not formally announced Pathan, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed War. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

In this time, Shah Rukh has been busy with his production ventures. In 2020, he produced two films under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner - Kaamyaab and Class of 83. In 2021, he released Bob Biswas, the origin story of the bespectacled contract killer from the 2012 hit Kahaani with Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role. His upcoming production Love Hostel will be out on Netflix on Friday. The film stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.

