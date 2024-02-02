Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

Actor-model Poonam Pandey died yesterday (2 February) night. She was 32.

A post made from her official Instagram account said that the actor died due to cervical cancer.

The news shocked many, with some wondering if the post was a hoax. However, Poonam's team also confirmed the news in an interview with News18, saying, "She passed away last night."

Poonam's manager, Parul Chawla, has also confirmed the news of the model's death to ANI.

Instagram post from model's official account

Shared with a folded hands and heart emoji, the post shared on Poonam Pandey's Instagram read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

She was seen on the reality show Lock Upp season 1 in 2022, hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut.

Poonam Pandey's last Instagram post was from a party in Goa three days ago.