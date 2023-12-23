'I have been age honest for the first time in Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan feels that he should do more age-centric roles now that he is 58 years old.

"I am 58 now, and I feel that I should take age-centric roles. And if I get an opportunity in a film, of course, 100 percent. Jawan was too commercial. I won't call it caricature, but it is an over-the-top old person. But in this film, It's very real. It is very real in Dunki," he said, reports NDTV.

"I would say I have been age- honest for the first time in Dunki. It's more close to my age," he said.

"In Dunki, there's a lot of reality. And within Dunki, there's a small thing – it's a promise, a vow, of a soldier. So, it's a journey; that, I think, is the intriguing quality of this film. The journey spans across time, so it's like a saga," added the actor.

"Dunki" is about a group of friends who want to travel overseas. The movie earned Rs49.7 crore in India in only two days, said the report.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.