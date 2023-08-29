Aamir Khan to return to acting with Christmas release in 2024

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 03:28 pm

Related News

Aamir Khan to return to acting with Christmas release in 2024

Aamir Khan will be seen in his untitled film next year, as per reports. His film is likely to clash with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan's films.

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 03:28 pm
Actor Amir Khan. Photo: Hindustan Times
Actor Amir Khan. Photo: Hindustan Times

Actor Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen after his recent setback. His last outing Laal Singh Chaddha failed to fulfil the expectations of the audience and since then, the actor has not announced any project. However, he has now confirmed an upcoming film under his production house, Aamir Khan Productions.

As per film trade insider Taran Adarsh, Aamir's next film as an actor, which is currently untitled, will be a Christmas release of next year. Reportedly, the film will start filming in January 2024. The film is said to be in its pre-production stage right now.

He tweeted, #Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions' Prod No. 16 [not titled yet], starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon."

If this goes as planned, Aamir's film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Welcome sequel. Titled Welcome To The Jungle, reports claimed that Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez will be a part of the third instalment of the Welcome franchise. Reportedly, Akshay will also be reuniting with Raveena Tandon in the film.

Amir Khan / Actor Amir Khan / Bollywood actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

6h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh