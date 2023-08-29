Aamir Khan to return to acting with Christmas release in 2024

Actor Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen after his recent setback. His last outing Laal Singh Chaddha failed to fulfil the expectations of the audience and since then, the actor has not announced any project. However, he has now confirmed an upcoming film under his production house, Aamir Khan Productions.

As per film trade insider Taran Adarsh, Aamir's next film as an actor, which is currently untitled, will be a Christmas release of next year. Reportedly, the film will start filming in January 2024. The film is said to be in its pre-production stage right now.

He tweeted, #Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions' Prod No. 16 [not titled yet], starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon."

If this goes as planned, Aamir's film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Welcome sequel. Titled Welcome To The Jungle, reports claimed that Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez will be a part of the third instalment of the Welcome franchise. Reportedly, Akshay will also be reuniting with Raveena Tandon in the film.