'Jawan' collects ₹531 crore, beats 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' in North America

Splash

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 11:32 am

Shah Rukh Khan in &#039;Jawan&#039;. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'. Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan has collected ₹531 crore at the worldwide box office in four days.

On its fourth day, the Atlee directorial crossed the ₹531 crores at the gross worldwide box office, becoming the fastest Hindi film to achieve such a feat, reports Hindustan Times. 

Also, Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor to deliver two consecutive ₹500 crore grossers in a year, since his last film 'Pathaan' also made big records at the ticket counters.

According to a report by news agency AP, Jawan acquired the fourth slot with $6.2 million from 813 locations in North America, breaking the records by 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'.

Jawan released in theatres across the globe on Thursday, on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival. It stars Vijay Sethupathi as the prime antagonist and marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut.

 

