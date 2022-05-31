Salman Muqtadir, Arfin Xunayed to represent middle-class youth in ‘Struggle’

YouTube-actor Salman Muqtadir and Arfin Xunayed are set to represent the woes of middle-class youths in the forthcoming drama 'Struggle'.

The plot of the drama, penned by Rayhan Rony and directed by Shamim Ahsan, revolves around two fresh marketing graduates who struggle to make ends meet as newcomers in the job market.

Besides Salman and Arfin in lead, the drama features Munira Mithu, Ishana Adrija, Fajita Riya, Afrin Raisa, Asma Sheuly, Arzuman Ara Bokul, among others.