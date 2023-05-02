Salman Muqtadir gets engaged

Popular Bangladeshi YouTuber Salman Muqtadir announced his engagement through a Facebook post on Tuesday (2 May).

"The end of 'Salman Muqtadir' - 30.04.2023," the post read, followed by an emoji of an engagement ring.

"My dear wife for the rest of my life", the post added.

He also shared pictures with his fiance on the social media post.

Salman Muqtadir, is a Bangladeshi YouTuber and actor. He started posting on YouTube in 2012 under the name "SalmoN TheBrownFish" and has subsequently become one of the most popular YouTubers in Bangladesh.