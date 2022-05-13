Salman Muqtadir teams up with Miniso

Salman Muqtadir has been a part of the social media entertainment sector for almost a decade now. He started by uploading on Facebook first and then moved onto more popular social apps including YouTube. As fans started getting familiar with who he is, his fan base grew.

All these years later, Salman is still a content creator who comes up with creative ideas to solely entertain his fans and to keep them in the loop.

Recently, a video Salman uploaded gained a lot of attention. In the video, Salman is seen excited to attend a meeting with Miniso's representatives in Bangladesh, who are relying on him as a content creator to collaborate with Miniso for branding purposes. While the meeting starts off as something serious, Salman adds his comedy to it. It turned out to be a hit with over 500k views on Facebook.

In the video, there are eight different songs that Salman suggests will be great for Miniso's brand promotion, but these are not your typical songs, but the kind that leaves you laughing for its comic touch. Salman said, "The video was for Miniso but it was by us- our production. It is a parody for the sake of entertainment, not a typical commercial but a video keeping Miniso's best interest."

Salman talked about the agreement and what influenced the video, "We were asked to make any genre of song paralleling Miniso's 'Miniso theke ki niso' campaign. Thus our main challenge was to promote Miniso's campaign without making it a direct advertisement for Miniso but as something that would force people to think about Miniso or interest them to visit it."

"We were promoting it, through entertainment- that was the purpose mainly," he added.

Salman wanted to make sure the video also served his personal purpose- to make his fans laugh through his content, "The response was amazing. I personally was not so sure about the outcome in the beginning. But as the comments kept coming, I realised that, okay, they love it."