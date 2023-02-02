Sabbir Nasir's 'Ki Nesha' wins Best folk singer award at BCRA 2022

Bangladesh singer Sabbir Nasir has been honoured with the Best Folk Singer award 2022 at the 27th anniversary of Bangladesh Cultural Reporters Association (BCRA) held at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital recently.

He has been recognised for his outstanding contribution and won Best folk singer award for his hit song, 'Ki Nesha', reads a press release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud attended the programme as the chief guest and handed over the award to the singer.

Nagorik Dhaka's president M Nayeem Hossain and General Secretary of BCRA Dulal Khan were also present.

Plabon Koreshi has written and composed the song 'Ki Nesha' while the music of the song has been arranged by Rishikesh Rocky and mixed and mastered by Salman Jaim.