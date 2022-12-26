Mehreen honoured with BCRA ‘Best Pop Singer’ Award

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Singer Mehreen has been honoured with the Bangladesh Cultural Reporters Association (BCRA) Best Pop Singer Award 2022 for her outstanding contribution throughout her illustrious career in the music industry.

The award was handed over at the 27th anniversary of BCRA held at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital recently.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud attended the programme as the chief guest and handed over the award to the singer. M Nayeem Hossain, President of Nagorik Dhaka, was also present on the occasion.

