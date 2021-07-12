Sabbir Nasir’s new folk song ‘Ami Kori Tomar Asha’ features model Moon

Glitz

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 03:44 pm

Related News

Sabbir Nasir’s new folk song ‘Ami Kori Tomar Asha’ features model Moon

Plabon Qureshi has written and composed the folk song

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 03:44 pm
Sabbir Nasir’s new folk song ‘Ami Kori Tomar Asha’ features model Moon. Photo: Courtesy
Sabbir Nasir’s new folk song ‘Ami Kori Tomar Asha’ features model Moon. Photo: Courtesy

Popular singer Sabbir Nasir has come up with his latest song "Ami Kori Tomar Asha" featuring 'Gohin Baluchor' famed models Jannatun Nur Moon and Jalal.

Plabon Qureshi has written and composed the folk song which highlights the soulful voice of singer Sabbir Nasir, read a press release.

About the song, Sabbir Nasir said, "Plabon Qureshi's songs are always beautiful and I tried my best to give my heart and soul to the song. Jalal Bhai played the mandolin beautifully while Moon acted naturally throughout the music video. Eman, Pritul and Tahsin did a wonderful job with the visuals of the music video."

Music composer Plabon said, "Although it is a folk song, it has a touch of melody to it. I have given my best to write and compose the song 'Ami Kori Tomar Asha'. I hope everybody loves the song."

The music video is available on Sabbir Nasir's YouTube channel.

Sabbir Nasir / Ami Kori Tomar Asha / music video

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

20h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

21h | Videos
Rupganj tragedy: Failure of government agencies

Rupganj tragedy: Failure of government agencies

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident