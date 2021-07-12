Sabbir Nasir’s new folk song ‘Ami Kori Tomar Asha’ features model Moon

Popular singer Sabbir Nasir has come up with his latest song "Ami Kori Tomar Asha" featuring 'Gohin Baluchor' famed models Jannatun Nur Moon and Jalal.

Plabon Qureshi has written and composed the folk song which highlights the soulful voice of singer Sabbir Nasir, read a press release.

Video of Ami Kori Tomar Asha | Sabbir Nasir | Moon | Plabon Koreshi | Jalaluddin | Bangla New Folk Song 2021

About the song, Sabbir Nasir said, "Plabon Qureshi's songs are always beautiful and I tried my best to give my heart and soul to the song. Jalal Bhai played the mandolin beautifully while Moon acted naturally throughout the music video. Eman, Pritul and Tahsin did a wonderful job with the visuals of the music video."

Music composer Plabon said, "Although it is a folk song, it has a touch of melody to it. I have given my best to write and compose the song 'Ami Kori Tomar Asha'. I hope everybody loves the song."

The music video is available on Sabbir Nasir's YouTube channel.