Ram Charan may make Hollywood-debut soon

Ram Charan represented Indian cinema at the G20 Summit in Kashmir. While praising Indian film and the rooted tales that directors are producing at the event, he made references to his upcoming Hollywood debut.

The 'RRR' actor previously disclosed that he was in contact with Hollywood producers and directors. Details have not been made public yet.

On 22 May, Charan flew to Srinagar to attend the G20 Summit.

"I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong," Ram Charan said.

Ram Charan's most recent appearance was a cameo in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

"It will sound cliche, but the coolest place to shoot in India is Kashmir. I am a second-generation actor. My dad (Chiranjeevi) has shot extensively in Kashmir. I shot in this auditorium (SKICC) in 2016. So, visiting Kashmir in summer feels like an achievement for me. This is such a surreal feeling. It has been 95 years of existence of the film industry, (but) it will take them another 95 years to explore Kashmir. It is untapped, it is virgin," Charan added.

Charan is currently shooting for Shankar's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Game Changer'. He is said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues while Kiara Advani plays his co-star.