RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star

Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli's father and screenwriter of RRR, has confirmed that the sequel will also star Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

SS Rajamouli's period epic RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, is gearing up for a sequel. Screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film and Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad has confirmed that a sequel is in the pipeline. 

Vijayendra has also confirmed that both Telugu superstars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will return for the sequel. However, Part 2 may not continue the same storyline. It is likely to be based on another chapter from the Telugu states of the pre-Independence era.

In an interview with a Telugu channel, Vijayendra said, "We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision."

Vijayendra also hinted at the possibility that Rajamouli may not direct the sequel of RRR. However, he will remain associated with the project as someone "under his supervision" would helm the film, in case he chooses not to.

Rajamouli will next helm the film tentatively titled SSMB 29, which will see Mahesh Babu in an Indiana Jones-like adventure film. Rajamouli is likely to then direct his attention to his interpretation of the Mahabharata, which will roll out in a 10-part franchise. This may, then, restrict the filmmaker from returning to direct the sequel of RRR. However, as long as he's associated with the project and Vijayendra Prasad is writing the screenplay, the sequel does hold promise. And then there's Ram Charan and Jr NTR to recreate the magic they offered in the first part.

RRR is a Telugu film that was dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam among Indian languages. It also starred Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film's song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, became a global rage as the dance number fetched India its maiden Golden Globe and Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

