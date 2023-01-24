'RRR' becomes the highest grossing Indian film at the Japanese Box Office

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, is now the highest grossing Indian film of all time in Japan. Dolby Vision prints of the film were released on 20 January and more Imax screens were added which led to a surge in admissions.

20 January saw 7,181 admissions, 21 January saw 14,102 admissions and 22 January saw 15,733 admissions. The film collected JPY67.4 million ($ 5,19,000) over the weekend, taking its total to JPY650 million ($5 million).

The previous Indian record holder at the Japanese box office was 'Muthu', starring superstar Rajinikanth, which collected JPY400 million ($3.07 million) in 1998.