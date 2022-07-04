Oscar winner Resul Pookutty calls RRR 'gay love story', says Alia Bhatt was 'a prop' in film

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who has worked on some of the biggest Indian films over the years, has called SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR a 'gay love story' on social media.

He also said that Alia Bhatt was used as 'a prop' in the movie, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Fans have reacted angrily Resul's comment and added that they didn't expect such a response from an Oscar winner. 

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real-life revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played respectively by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While the film received praise from critics and fans, many have been unimpressed too. On Sunday, actor-writer Munish Bharadwaj called RRR 'garbage' in a tweet. Responding to his tweet, Resul wrote, "gay love story."

Even though Resul disabled the option to reply to his comment, fans quoted his tweet and wrote that they didn't expect such a response from an Oscar winner. One user wrote: "Not expected this from an Oscar winner (sic)." Another user wrote: "There is no shame & harm even if it's that kind of story #LGBT. Did not expect such low comments from an Oscar award winner. Respect should be given to the profession irrespective of its language & even if it does not satisfy us (sic)." Many other RRR fans said his comment reeked of 'jealousy' and was highly unprofessional. One wrote, "Sad he is behaving like a troll".

Incidentally, this isn't the first time, the film has been attributed to have LGBTQ themes. After its digital release on Netflix, many international viewers also tweeted that they believed the bromance between the two protagonists wasn't strictly platonic.

