Ram Charan as James Bond? Marvel's Luke Cage creator thinks he deserves a shot

Ram Charan and Daniel Craig. Photo: Collected
Ram Charan and Daniel Craig. Photo: Collected

Ram Charan has received praise from several celebrities in Hollywood for his performance in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. His portrayal of a freedom fighter in the period film even has a Marvel creator convinced that the actor should be the next James Bond. 

There have been a lot of speculations and rumours about, who will be the next actor to play the iconic role, since Daniel Craig stepped down from it after starring in the 2021 film No Time To Die. Cheo Hodari Coker - creator of Marvel's Luke Cage, floated the idea that Ram Charan might be a good contender for the part.

Cheo took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a number of names as his choices for the next James Bond, which included actors Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, and Damson Idris. As his tweet garnered thousands of reactions within just a few hours – many of them from Ram Charan's fans – Cheo posted another tweet explaining his reasons behind choosing the names.

He wrote, "Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in Gangs Of London, Matthew G in The Offer, Damson in Snowfall and Ram in RRR. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."

Replying to Cheo's tweet, Ram Charan's fans hailed the actor as the 'King of Tollywood' and shared his pictures and videos from RRR and other films. Some also created fan-posters of Ram Charan as James Bond.

This comes after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson also praised RRR. Several actors and writers from the MCU, as well as comic book writers from both Marvel and DC Comics, have showered love on the film. Gremlins director Joe Dante called the film a 'brutal portrait of the horrors of British colonisation.'

Ram Charan starred as Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film, while Jr NTR played fellow revolutionary Komaram Bheem. RRR also featured Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameo appearances.

