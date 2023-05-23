Thor, King Arthur, and RRR actor Ray Stevenson dies

23 May, 2023, 10:40 am
Ray Stevenson. Photo: Collected
Ray Stevenson. Photo: Collected

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who starred in films like "Punisher: War Zone," "King Arthur," "Thor", and shows like HBO's "Rome" died on Sunday (21 May) in Italy at age 58, the news was confirmed by his publicist. 

No cause of death has been revealed yet however, it was reported that he was hospitalised during filming on the Italian island Ischia, reports BBC. 

He recently starred in the film "RRR" which received an Oscar for the best original song. It was also the second highest-grossing film in India in 2022. 

Stevenson was also set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars series "Ashoka" as Baylan Skoll this August and attended the 2023 Star Wars Celebration event last month. 

Ray was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European TV series and telefilms. His first big-screen credit was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama The Theory of Flight.

 

