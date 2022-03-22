Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan unveil their first looks from Netflix's 'Guns And Gulaabs'

Bollywood actor Rajkummmar Rao has shared his first look from his upcoming web series, Guns And Gulaabs. The show will mark his web show debut on Netflix. It also stars his Badhaai Do co-star Gulshan Devaiah, Gourav Adarsh of The White Tiger fame, along with Dulquer Salmaan and T J Bhanu. Rajkummar is seen looking confident, sporting longer hair and sipping a campa with the help of a straw in the picture.

Sharing the film still on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Tayyar ho jaiye (get ready) because I'm coming to bring the fire in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced and directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in @d2r_films."

Vicky Kaushal was among the first ones to react to Rajkummar's look. He called him a "Champ" in the comments section.

Dulquer Salmaan also shared his first look from the show and captioned it, "Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me." He is seen sitting on a jeep's bonnet. This would be his first web series.

Director duo Raj and DK, who had earlier delivered a hit with Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man, have directed and produced the web series.