Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan unveil their first looks from Netflix's 'Guns And Gulaabs'

Splash

Hindustan Times
22 March, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 12:14 pm

Related News

Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan unveil their first looks from Netflix's 'Guns And Gulaabs'

Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in Raj and DK's Netflix show, "Guns And Gulaabs"

Hindustan Times
22 March, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 12:14 pm
Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan unveil their first looks from Netflix&#039;s &quot;Guns And Gulaabs&quot;
Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan unveil their first looks from Netflix's "Guns And Gulaabs"

Bollywood actor Rajkummmar Rao has shared his first look from his upcoming web series, Guns And Gulaabs. The show will mark his web show debut on Netflix. It also stars his Badhaai Do co-star Gulshan Devaiah, Gourav Adarsh of The White Tiger fame, along with Dulquer Salmaan and T J Bhanu. Rajkummar is seen looking confident, sporting longer hair and sipping a campa with the help of a straw in the picture. 

Sharing the film still on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Tayyar ho jaiye (get ready) because I'm coming to bring the fire in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced and directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in @d2r_films."

Vicky Kaushal was among the first ones to react to Rajkummar's look. He called him a "Champ" in the comments section. 

Dulquer Salmaan also shared his first look from the show and captioned it, "Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me." He is seen sitting on a jeep's bonnet. This would be his first web series.

Director duo Raj and DK, who had earlier delivered a hit with Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man, have directed and produced the web series.

Guns and Gulabs / netflix / Rajkummar Rao / Dulquer Salmaan / Series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

26m | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

31m | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

2h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

19h | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

20h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

21h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years