The Gentlemen: Inheritance gone wrong

Set in the same world as the 2019 film with the same name, Netflix's 8-episode "The Gentlemen" series (2024) tries to carry on the legacy.

The series is a mixture of action, satire and a little bit of self-discovery. The protagonist, Edward Horniman finds himself as the Duke of Halstead and the owner of a 15,000-acre estate after his father passed away.

Eddie inherits this estate instead of Freddie, his older brother. It must have something to do with Freddie's cocaine addiction, which accumulated an 8 million pound debt.

But a twist springs on the viewers when Edward discovers that the estate is home to a marijuana empire – which is run by the Glass family (a gangster in the series).

Edward is stuck in a predicament, should he remove the Glass' marijuana operations or help his brother out of his debt?

The series, in some ways, becomes a display of the complications of family dynamics and ties.

While "The Gentlemen" boasts strong performances and intriguing plot lines (there's a chicken suit segment that tickles the nerves), it has been critiqued for not being as engaging, especially in the shadows of its predecessor. On the other hand, it has the same humour and style of storytelling as the 2019 film and will make viewers feel like they are stepping right back into the same, familiar world.

The series attempts to balance drama and comedy, engaging the audience with its eccentric characters. The 'Divergent' movie's Theo James stars as Eddie Horniman, 'The Maze Runner' movie's Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass, 'The Marvel' movie's Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman, and more.

Despite the moments where we get insight into who these characters are, there is still room for improvement. Despite ample room (having eight episodes' worth of time), it was disappointing to watch how some of the character developments suffered. For instance, the character of Lady Sabrina, Edward's mother, certainly had the potential to exude death and texture – but alas.

The story is also one of self-discovery, in the oddest of circumstances. Edward might have begrudgingly taken the news of the inheritance and all the craziness it brought with it but he slowly begins to feel accustomed to this life of violence and scheming — one might say he does it with a natural ease even.

Within the time Edward learns the ropes of the underworld, his relationship with Susie Glass deepens. However, amongst the absurdity of the story and some of the over-the-top moments, their chemistry gets lost somewhere.

Meanwhile, Edward's character is presented as somewhat stoic, he is always calm in the face of disaster, and Theo James excels in this role.

Despite some shortcomings, it's a visually appealing series that combines drama, action and comedy, drawing in viewers with its portrayal of Edward's gradual descent into the underworld.